TOPSHAM — Sarah Ward and Bill Keleher beat out two other candidates for one-year seats on the Maine School Administrative District 75 School Board.

There were two unfinished terms left open when school board members Matthew Drewette-Card and Jane Scease resigned earlier this year.

Ward won 960 votes and Keleher 625, according to unofficial election results. The two beat out Jane Quirion and Donald Koslosky who got 607 votes and 473 votes, respectively.

Koslosky was appointed by Topsham selectmen to fill Scease’s term starting Oct. 1 until Tuesday’s election. Selectmen appointed Patrick Coen to fill Drewette-Card’s seat until the election.

“I am surprised and elated with the results of the election and I can’t wait to get to work,” Ward said Tuesday night. “I am just excited to start moving forward for our students and I would really like to see positive change for the district.”

As an example, she said she’d like to see the district offer a free breakfast program to ensure that all students are fed.

Ward will continue to serve as the Sagadahoc County treasurer, a role she was elected to last year.

Keleher operates the Richmond-based Kennebec River Biosciences, which performs diagnostic and regulatory testing on finfish, shellfish and crustacean species. It has provided testing and health services as well as vaccines, veterinary consultation and research to solve aquatic animal health problems and improve harvests.

“I look forward to working for the residents of Topsham and supporting our students and the hard-working educational professionals of the district,” Keleher said in response to his win Tuesday night.

“One of my key goals is to support and expand STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) engineering, activities throughout the district along with ensuring a good public process and collaborative tone on the board,” he said.

MSAD 75 incumbent board member Holly Kopp ran unopposed for and won another three-year term on the school board.

The election drew a 22% voter turnout.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: