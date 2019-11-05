WEST BATH — West Bath voters elected Suzanne Andresen as the newest member of the select board on Tuesday.

According to unofficial election results, Andresen received 210 votes to Marc Travis’ 146 to cinch the three-year term.

Andresen, who has lived in West Bath for nearly 20 years, said she ran for the position because she wanted to give back to the community. She previously volunteered with the Boy Scouts for 11 years and said she’s ready to put her energy into learning what the town needs.

“I think West Bath is a small, close-knit community, and there’s an opportunity to attract more businesses here,” Andresen said at a candidates’ night last month. “We don’t have enough of a tax base to support some of the things we’d like to do, so finding a way to attract more local business could be beneficial to us.”

Andresen said she started a deli with her husband, which taught her fiscal responsibility she plans to use as a selectman.

“We took our mil rate from 11.4 to 10.5 and I want to maintain the momentum we have,” said Andresen.

Also in Tuesday’s election, Ashleigh Randall, who ran unopposed, was re-elected to serve another three-year term on the West Bath School Board.

