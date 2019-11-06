BIDDEFORD – Eleanor Hartwell, 83, of Biddeford, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Southridge Living and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Jan. 25, 1936 in Framingham, Mass., a daughter of Albert and Maria (Bruscia) Zafferani and was educated there. She came to Biddeford in 1969. Eleanor later received her G.E.D. here in Biddeford.

Eleanor was a homemaker most of her life, she married John Hartwell in 1971 in Biddeford; after his death in 1989 she worked as a housekeeper.

Eleanor always enjoyed keeping busy. An avid gardener, she had a “green thumb” with her plants. She was especially fond of cats and horses.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings, most recently her brother, Dino, in 2018.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Zafferani of Biddeford and Richard Borra, two daughters, Christine Borra of North Waterboro, Marie Borra-Gerry and husband, Colin of North Waterboro; four grandchildren, Melissa Zafferani, Justus Boucher of Saco, Sarah Boucher of Keene, N.H., Amber Cote and her husband. Ryan of Alfred;

several great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

