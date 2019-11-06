PORTLAND – Ms. Lorraine Erma Monroe, 87, devoted Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, passed away on Saturday, November 2, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.

Visiting hours celebrating Lorraine’s life will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland followed by a private family service. To read Lorraine’s full obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

