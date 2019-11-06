NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Nathan H. Weiss, born Sept. 26, 1926 in Portland, passed away quietly, late on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Son of Esther and Morris Weiss, he leaves behind his sister, Shirley Ruth Cohen and her husband, Alvin with whom he was very close. Nathan also leaves behind daughter, Ethel Jean Kramer and her husband, Jeffrey Kramer; son, Arthur Weiss and his wife, Shari, and son, Gary Weiss and his wife, Gail. Grandchildren are Cheryl Salem, Rachel Kramer, Amy Rothstein, Benjamin Weiss and Joel Weiss; along with great-grandchildren, Elana Kramer, Susan Lord, Porter Rothstein, Devyn Rothstein, River Rothstein and Kinsley Weiss.

He was predeceased by wife, Dorothy Lerman Weiss; and son, Eldon Jay Weiss.

Upon graduating from Portland High School he spent his years of army service during WWII in the Philippines after which he went to the University of Missouri. While spending most of his early married years in Randolph, Mass. he was vice president of sales at American Cellophane and Plastic Films in Boston. After retiring, he and his wife moved to South Florida where they were both extremely active in their synagogue community.

After being ill earlier this year, he moved to Leeds, Mass. to be closer to family.

A funeral service will be held at the Jewish Funeral Home Levey Chapel, 471 Deering Ave., Portland, ME 04103 at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the Mt. Carmel cemetery, Hicks St. (off of Warren Ave.) Portland, Maine on Thursday, November 7.

