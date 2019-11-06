Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham and Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, will hold public office hours from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Umberhine Public Library in Richmond.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

The legislators will give updates on their work on various policy committees and of the legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/500473570745363/.

Additional public office hours in Senate District 23 will follow. Senate District 23 includes all of Sagadahoc County as well as the town of Dresden

