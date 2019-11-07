What’s going on right now? Some surprising events that most wouldn’t have expected before November 2016.
In 2005, Kanye West announced, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Last week, he said, “Last year, y’all tried to tell me who I’m supposed to vote for because I’m black. Now, this year, white liberals are trying to tell me who I’m supposed to vote for because I’m Christian.”
In October, President Trump withdrew U.S. forces from Syria. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader of the Senate, called it “a grave strategic mistake.” Two Sunday mornings ago, Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the hands of a U.S. military raid.
Mitt Romney once predicted “a prolonged recession” as the result of a Trump administration’s economic policies. However, GDP growth hit 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2018 and employment rates have reached record highs.
Last Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to establish the procedures governing an impeachment inquiry. To quote one of the media’s favorite lines, “Are the walls closing in on the Trump presidency?” All this at the same time that Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, is pursuing a criminal inquiry into the origins of the Democrats’ ill-conceived Russia investigation scam.
Perhaps things are not as the media narrative would have us believe.
James Rudolph
Scarborough
