PORTLAND – James G. Dobson, 65, of Portland, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by close family and loved ones.

Every day with James was an adventure! He had a zest for life, loved to have a good time, and make people smile. If you needed a helping hand, he was quick to offer of himself. Come celebrate with us one more time.

James was preceded by his father, George, and his beloved sister, Peggy Evans.

He is survived by his mother, Lena Dobson of Portland, his daughter, Angela Turner and husband, Jack, of Portland; his grandson, Camron Currier; his siblings, David Dobson and wife, Kristine, Gary Dobson and wife, Patsy, Robert Dobson, Mary Dobson and partner, Dan Hill, Jeffrey Dobson and wife, Julie, Brian Dobson and wife Laura; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bubba’s Lounge in Portland, from 1-4 p.m.

Please visit www.coastalcremationservices.com to view James’ tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.