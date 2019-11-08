BRIDGTON — The American Legion Post 67 will host a ball Saturday, Nov. 9, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Post’s creation. It will recreate the same event that was held 100 years ago.

It will be a red carpet event open to the entire community, and formal attire is required to attend. Service members are encouraged to wear their uniforms or rent period uniforms and gowns.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a prime rib dinner, desserts, a cash bar, live entertainment and more.

The event will be held at Town Hall, 26 North High St., at 5 p.m., and tickets are $75 per person.

The ball is a fundraiser to support the Post’s mission of assisting veterans.

For any questions and to purchase tickets, please call the Bridgton Chamber of Commerce at 890-8887 or email the service officer at [email protected]

