The girls’ soccer team from Camden Hills Regional High brings a 64-game unbeaten streak into Saturday’s Class A state championship game against Scarborough. The Windjammers have won the last three state titles, beating the Red Storm in each of the last two years.

“Everything has to line up perfectly,” said Coach Meredith Messer, in her 24th season. “You’ve got to stay healthy, you’ve got to get a few lucky bounces, you have to stay unified as a group, you’ve got to have talent. We win games because we work hard and we earn it … and we don’t take anything for granted.”

All four 2018 state champs are back to defend their titles.

The Windjammers (17-0) will play Scarborough (15-2) at 5:30 p.m. in the Class A state game at Hampden Academy. The Class D state title game between defending champ North Yarmouth Academy (14-2-1) and Penobscot Valley (16-1) will also be held there, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Class B and C championship games will be held at Falmouth High. Defending state champ Cape Elizabeth (16-1) will play Hermon (17-0) in the B title game at 12:30 p.m. Traip Academy (15-2) will play defending champ Fort Kent (14-1-2) in the C title game beginning at 5:30 p.m., the game matching schools 362 miles apart.

The Class A game is particularly intriguing. The Windjammers, who are 63-0-1 since a midseason loss to Bangor in 2016, have beaten Scarborough the last two years, but only by one goal each time.

“Scarborough is always well prepared,” she said. “The always play 100 percent all the time. They’re strong physically and they have an outstanding goalkeeper (Nikki Young), which is such an important aspect to have. They’re really disciplined and come ready to play.”

Messer said a reason for Camden Hills’ success is its ability to find “talented kids to fill the positions of talented kids who are leaving.” This year Camden Hills is led by senior forward Kristina Kelly, who has scored 48 goals on the season, 158 for her career. But the Windjammers are loaded. Senior midfielder Kaylyn Krul, senior forward Ella Pierce, sophomore midfielder Ella Powers, sophomore back Tessa Whitley and junior midfielder Anya Babb-Brott have had outstanding seasons.

Scarborough, which is looking for its first state title since 2012, is paced by senior midfielder Ashley Sabatino (16 goals), freshman forward Ali Mokriski (15 goals) and junior back Lily Davis, who missed the Red Storm’s only two losses of the season with an injury.

CLASS B



Cape Elizabeth Coach Graham Forsyth said he knew it would be tough to defend the regional title this year.

“We lost some good players,” he said after Cape beat Yarmouth 3-0 in the B South final. “So at the start of the year it was more about trying to figure out how to replace them. Obviously we figured things out.”

Forsyth said the Capers have received outstanding leadership from senior captains Olivia Cochran and Karli Chapin. “They were great role models,” he said. “They led by example in everything they did.”

Junior back Sami Olsen and sophomore midfielder Maggie Cochran have also been instrumental for the Capers.

Hermon, in the state game for the third time since 2012, advanced with a 2-1 overtime win over Waterville in the Class B North title game as sophomore striker Sydney Gallop scored her 37th goal for the game-winner.

CLASS C

Four years ago, Traip Academy didn’t make the playoffs. After losing in the South finals a year ago, the Rangers have made it back to the state game for the first time since 2002, when they lost to Searsport, 1-0.

“This team has definitely grown a ton since that year,” said Coach Kristin O’Neill, who took last year off after having a baby. “I think this senior class has matured so much in their experience with one another and that has helped form the foundation of this team.”

Seniors such as outside back Emma McGonigle, forward Sydney Auclair and middle back Sophia Santamaria have been joined by junior Kathleen McPherson, sophomore midfielder Molly Sawtelle and freshman midfielder Noelle Denholm to form a versatile, balanced group for the Rangers, who last won a state title in 2001.

“On the field, off the field, in a game, in a practice, they are a cohesive unit,” said O’Neill.

Fort Kent, making its fifth state game appearance since 2010, advanced on a 3-2 double-overtime win over Houlton.

CLASS D



Defending champ North Yarmouth Academy pushed through injuries and other adversity to get back to the state game. Coach Ricky Doyon said the injuries have made his team stronger.

“It gave some girls the chance to experience stressful situations in a game,” he said. “And we’ve always taught them, you’ve got to be ready to play every day.”

The Panthers have received strong efforts from freshmen Erin Reed and Michala Wallace. Senior Serena Mower and junior Naomi Reischmann have been key in the playoffs.

NYA has never lost in a state championship game. The Panthers won seven Class C state titles from 1999-2007.

Penobscot Valley, playing in its first state game, is led by senior Lexi Ireland, who has 125 career goals.

