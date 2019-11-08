TOPSHAM – Ruth E. (Davis) Purinton, 98, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Highlands in Topsham. She was born in Milbridge, Feb. 6, 1921, the daughter of The Reverend and Mrs. Alfred G. Davis.

During high school, the Davises moved to Brunswick where Ruth met her best friend Myrtle Storer and her future husband, David F. Purinton. Upon graduation from Brunswick High School in 1938, Miss Storer was valedictorian and Ruth was Salutatorian. Both girls went on to Gorham Normal School where Ruth attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1942.

On Nov. 17, 1945, she married Ensign David Purinton, USN. He died March 31, 2005.

During David’s career in the Navy, they lived in many parts of the U.S. including Key West, Fla., Honolulu, Hawaii, and Arlington, Va. when David was stationed at the Pentagon Annex. Throughout this time, Ruth took on the hardest job in the Navy – Navy Wife. She was often “the skipper’s wife” when David commanded a submarine or ship, this involved being adviser, counselor, and supporter, to all the wives on the boat. She was active in the Officer’s Wives Club, instrumental in the creation of the Dolphin Scholarship Fund and mentored the Enlisted Wives’ Club.

Upon David’s retirement, they moved back to Brunswick whereupon Ruth took up several tasks at the Brunswick United Methodist Church. She chaired the Committee on Evangelism, worked on the Membership Committee, and catered many church events.

Ruth enjoyed all types of needlework from sewing to knitting, crewel embroidery, and needlepoint. Her exquisite work graces the homes of many of her family members today.

Surviving her are her four children, Chuck and his wife Jan of Maryville, Tenn., Steven of Topsham, Robert and his husband Mitch Hollander of Boston, Mass.. and Elizabeth and her husband Richard Johnson of LaGrangeville, N.Y. She is also survived by two grandsons, David Purinton and his wife Clare of Huntsville, Ala., and Dr. Scott Purinton of Baltimore; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Margaret and Mackenzie.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick with a reception to follow at the Stetson’s Funeral Home Family Reception Center at the funeral home. Interment will be in New Meadows Cemetery, Brunswick.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to:

Brunswick United

Methodist Church

320 Church Rd.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

Lincoln Village Ministry

https://lincolnvillageministry.com/ or:

a charity of your choice

