HAMPDEN – Serena Mower scored with 2:02 remaining to give North Yarmouth Academy a 1-0 victory over Penobscot Valley High Saturday afternoon in the Class D girls soccer state championship at Hampden Academy.

NYA (15-2-1) won its second straight state championship and ninth overall (eight in Class C from 1999 to 2007).

PVHS (16-2) was making its first state appearance since 1986 (when the Howlers won the third of their Class B titles).

NYA controlled most of the scoreless first half, outshooting the Howlers 9-1. But PVHS had its chances, including two through balls in the opening minutes. Goalie Carly Downey swallowed up one, and the defense kicked the other away.

The Panthers’ midfielders directed the play, moving the ball in transition, while stopping PVHS before it could mount a threat. Freshman midfielders Angel Huntsman and Michala Wallace were a force in the center, while Naomia Reischman and Jasmine Huntsman took care of the wings.

Mower maintained a dangerous presence, centering balls, or taking shots. Mower sent in a corner kick that was shot wide. At 32 minutes, her shot was stopped by goalie Emilee Ireland. At 35:40, Mower sent a through ball to forward Natalie Farrell, but Ireland was right there.

The Howlers’ offense relied on two tall forwards, Emily St. Cyr and Alexis Ireland. The Panthers marked them well. But, with two minutes left in the half, St. Cyr was chasing down a lead pass, ahead of her defender. NYA’s Downey came out to kick it away.

In the second half, both teams had quality chances. Mower took a shot with her right foot. It was blocked back to her. She then launched the game-winner with her left foot.

This story will be updated.

