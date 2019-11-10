The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning responded to a motor vehicle accident in which the operator, James Ramsay, 48, of Harpswell, had died.
Deputies arrived shortly before 7 a.m. at a stretch of Harpswell Neck Road to find a black 2006 Dodge Ram in the woods off the motorway.
“It appears as if (there) was some sort of medical event before the crash,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, without specifying further.
