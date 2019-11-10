A Litchfield man is facing charges after a head-on collision that killed two people on Saturday night, state police say.

Maine State Police received reports of erratic driving around 7:40 p.m. in Litchfield. Ten minutes later came a report of a two-vehicle crash.

In a news release Sunday, police said a Lincoln SUV driven by Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming truck, killing Derek Trudeau, 48, and his wife Stephanie, 40, also of Litchfield.

The Trudeaus were headed to a friend’s house to pick up their 9-year-old child, police said.

Metayer was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. State police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and they intend to pursue charges against Metayer when he is released.

