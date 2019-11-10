Dine Out Maine reviewer Andrew Ross praises the Portland restaurant Central Provisions and awards it a four-star rating (Nov. 3). Diners often pay huge sums to wait in line for its delicacies, among them caviar and foie gras. For that, they pay from $10 to $190.

Foie gras is produced by forcing corn down the gullets of geese, torturing them. It has been illegal in California for years and was recently banned in New York City. It boggles my mind to think that any caring, ethical restaurateur would have it on the menu.

I wish and hope that a similar law might be passed in Portland and that diners who feel as I do will find a restaurant that doesn’t serve it. For shame!

Barbara Doughty

Portland

