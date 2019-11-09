I moved to the Portland area at 18 from my small Maine city of Bath to pursue my college degree, excited and hopeful that I would fall in love with the Forest City. And, fall in love I did, with Portland’s rich arts and deep sense of local community. I still wouldn’t leave for the world, but as the cost of living continues to rise, I just might have to.
For a great deal of my college career and time living here, I have been forced to choose between my basic amenities, even working a paying job; my roommate and I routinely give up two weeks or more worth of groceries, laundry or medical expenses to pay the rent for our two-bedroom apartment, which I have discovered to be one of the more affordable if not the most affordable apartment in our area.
This story is not unique to me. In fact, people from all walks of life here in our city will tell you what they sacrifice to continue living in Portland. To support and secure Portland’s students, working class and our population in housing crisis, it is imperative that we facilitate the development of low-income housing projects as a community.
Maggie Chipman
South Portland
