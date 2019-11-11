Residents of Biddeford and Saco turned out Monday for the Veterans Day Parade — some to march, like these two veterans, and others to watch and pay their respects to those who served. The parade, which made its way from Biddeford to Saco, followed ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park in Biddeford. After the parade, people gathered at C.K. Burns School on Middle Street in Saco. A bronze plaque dedicating Memorial Field to all Saco veterans, placed there on Veterans Day in 1953 and later stolen, was rededicated after being returned by two Connecticut men who found it hanging in a bar in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Placing the wreath rededicating the restored plaque were USAF veterans Mike McInnis and Raynald Hallczuk. Tammy Wells Photo

