NEW HIRES

Michael R. Epstein M.D. joined Northern Light Pediatric Cardiology as a pediatric/congenital electrophysiologist.

Epstein completed his internship and residency in pediatrics, as well as fellowships in both pediatric cardiology and pediatric/congenital electrophysiology, at Boston Children’s Hospital. He is the only pediatric fellowship-trained electrophysiologist who lives and works in Maine.

Bruce Theriault joined Montalvo as their new senior controls engineer.

Theriault brings over 35 years of related experience working at Results Engineering Inc. and Engineered Automation of Maine.

Janelle LoSciuto joined the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport as its new executive director.

LoSciuto brings an extensive background in nonprofit leadership, administration and development.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Andrew Helman, an attorney at Murray Plumb & Murray, was named to American Bankruptcy Institute’s 2019 “40 Under 40” list of emerging leaders in insolvency practice.

Helman is a Partner at Murray Plumb & Murray and co-chairs the firm’s bankruptcy practice.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

David Reifschneider and Christopher Rogers joined the board of directors for the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Reifschneider, of Woolwich, is recently retired after a long career as an economist with the Federal Reserve Board.

Rogers, of Falmouth, is the managing director and senior vice president, investments, at the Portland Harbor Group of Raymond James.

GENERAL

Aimee Favreau has opened a new business, Caring Transitions of Greater Portland, a senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company serving southern Maine.

Lewiston-based law firm Brann & Isaacson has opened a new Portland office at 136 Commercial St. in Portland.

