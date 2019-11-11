Benefits

Saturday 11/16

Tuko Pamoja Craft Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with presentation about Tuko Pamoja at 1 p.m. Purchases help Kenyan women provide food, safe housing and education for their children. Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. explorefrontier.com.

Friday 11/22

Brunswick Teen Center Benefit: 7-9 p.m. Live bluegrass comprised of veteran musicians from Midcoast. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. visitfreeport.com.

Books and Authors

Saturday 11/16

Joy of the Pen Reception: 1-2 p.m. Winners of the Joy of the Pen writing competition will be announced. Free and open to the public. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road.

Wednesday 11/20

Now Read This Book Discussion: “We the Corporations” by Adam Winkler: 6:30-8 p.m. Chronicles the story of one of the most successful, yet least well-known civil rights movements in American history. Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free, patten.lib.me.us.

Author Talk with Charlene D’Avanzo: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Thursday 11/21

Scott Hanson Author Event: 6-7 p.m., Topsham architectural historian and his latest book, “Restoring Your Historic House: The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.” Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. Free.

Ongoing

Books a la Carte, 2 p.m., third Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Attendees talk about what they are reading, peopleplusmaine.org.

Friends Book Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m., third Friday of each month, Wiscasset Friends of the Library, 21 High St., free and open to the public, newcomers always welcome.

Great Books, 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, always looking for new members, email [email protected]

Men’s Book Club, 4 p.m. third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, [email protected]

Rare Reads, 6 p.m., third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, discussions of unusual and interesting new fiction, always looking for new members; registration not required, [email protected]

The Library Bookstore, 194 Front St., Bath, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages.

Write on Writers, 1 p.m. every Wednesday to read and share works of poetry and prose, and improve writing skills, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Bulletin Board

Ongoing

Advanced Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Fridays. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Bath Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays to April. Bath Freight Shed, 27 Commercial St., visitbath.com.

Brunswick Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturdays to April. Fort Andross Mill Complex, 14 Maine St.

Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick Landing, guests welcome, register at 2156.toastmastersclubs.org, 241-2294.

Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham, free neuter and rabies shots for feral, stray and barn cats. Free transportation and trapping available in parts of Kennebec, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln & Oxford counties, 721-8395.

Connected, 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month. Widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, nondenominational gathering, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Socialize, mingle and meet new friends, 725-8386.

Freestyle Freeport: 2-7 p.m. Every third Thursday. A wide variety of experiences including meet the makers, tastings and receptions, happy hour deals, sidewalk sales, guest performers and more. visitfreeport.com.

Hair Cuts with Margarita, 9 a.m. to noon. Visit the Center on Fridays for a $10 haircut with Margarita Day, former owner of Margarita’s Hair Styles in Brunswick. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Morning Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For adults. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

People Plus Community Center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, fee charged, peopleplusmaine.org.

Reduced Price Hair Cuts for Seniors, drop-in 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union Ave., Brunswick, $10 charge benefits People Plus, public welcome.

Senior Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Wine Tasting, 5-7 p.m. second Thursday of every month. Drop-in, includes light appetizers and tasting notes. Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front St., Bath. visitbath.com.

Call for Volunteers

Ongoing

American Cancer Society, volunteers needed in the Topsham office, Road To Recovery, Look Good Feel Better, Relay For Life, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, see cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or [email protected]

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine, ongoing need for volunteers, learn more about current opportunities by calling 504-9341 or emailing [email protected]

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

Midcoast Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, [email protected]

Red Cross Blood Drives, Visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, [email protected]

ReStore, donations of appliances, complete kitchen cabinet sets, and furniture in good condition needed, call 504-9341, drop off at 126 Main St., Topsham, Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, [email protected]

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, [email protected]

Dance

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. World music and dance with many dances taught, no partner needed. folkdancebrunswick.com.

Dining Out

Friday 11/15

Dinner and a Show: 6 p.m. Annual dinner and comedy show at the Merriconeag Grange presented by Harpswell Community Theater Company. Benefits Grange and Centennial Hall maintenance, 725-2438. Merriconeag Grange, Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. $15.

Saturday 11/16

Harvest Supper: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Supports Woolwich Central School eighth grade class trip to Washington. Includes beef stew, bread, salads, pies and other desserts. Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road.

Roast Turkey Supper: 4:30-6 p.m. Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave., Bath. $4-$10.

Saturday 11/23

Bean Supper: 5-6 p.m. Includes potato salad, coleslaw, ham, hot dogs, brown bread and rolls, homemade pie for dessert. Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., Lisbon.

Ongoing

Coasters Luncheon Group, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, Bath Area Senior Center, Floral Street. Includes entree with potato, vegetable, biscuit for $7, all welcome.

Lunch with Friends, every Tuesday at noon, hosted by Harpswell Aging at Home at Bailey Island Union Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road. Free and open to all Harpswell residents; to volunteer call Surrey Hardcastle at 833-0092 or [email protected]

Meals on Wheels, 10 a.m. weekdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. FMI call Casey Henson at 729-0757.

Men’s Breakfast, 8 a.m. fourth Thursday of every month. Registration appreciated. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Women’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. first Thursday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, by donation, reserve by calling 729-0757, peopleplusmaine.org.

Fairs & Festivals

Saturday 11/16

Designing Women Fine Art & Crafts Annual Freeport Holiday Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise awareness of local nonprofit, Women, Work and Community. Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road, Freeport. Free, designingwomen.org.

Craft & Vendor Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All table, raffle proceeds and concession profits will benefit West Bath Fire Dept. West Bath Fire Station, 192 State Road, Bath.

Holiday Fair and Luncheon: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of handcrafted gift items, candies, jams and homebaked goods, The Neighborhood, 798 Washington St., Bath.

Freeport Harraeeket Grange Holiday Craft Markets: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Freeport Harraseeket Grange No. 9, 13 Elm St., Freeport. Free.

Sunday 11/17

Craft & Vendor Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All table, raffle proceeds and concession profits will benefit West Bath Fire Dept. West Bath Fire Station, 192 State Road, Bath.

Saturday 11/23

Freeport Lioness-Lions 22nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair and Fish Chowdah and Chili Luncheon: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Homemade knit items, stained glass, canned goods, jewelry, and much more. Mast Landing School, 116 Mollymauk Lane, Freeport. Free.

Health

Flu Shot Friday: 9 a.m. to noon. Fridays through Nov. 29. Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 8 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick. Free, midcoastseniorhealth.com.

Tuesday 11/19

Our Health Film & Discussion Series: Breaking Points: 7-8:30 p.m. Frontier, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Reservations required. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

Ongoing

AARP/Alzheimer’s Association Resource Finder, programs, events, services, housing options, communityresourcefinder.org.

Adult Tennis Beginner 123, 9 a.m. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays. Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick. $0-$55, brunswickdowntown.org.

American Red Cross provides free, basic classes in CPR, first aid, babysitting, water safety, AED and more at 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, redcross.org/take-a-class.

Blood pressure clinic, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, midcoasthealth.com/wellness/classes.

Dementia Caregiver Support, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. Mid Coast Senior Health, 58 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

Good Morning Program, free safety check-in call seven days a week for seniors/disabled in Brunswick, Harpswell and Freeport. Call Brunswick Police Department for details at 725-6621, ext. 4310.

Group meditation, 9 a.m. to noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, brunswickmaine.shambhala.org, 729-7402.

Kitten Yoga, 6-7 p.m., first Friday of every month, Jai Yoga, 14 Maine St., Ste. 314, Brunswick, $25, benefits Midcoast Humane Society, held facebook.com/midcoasthumane.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

“Prescription for Health,” noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-6585, midcoasthealth.com/wellness.

Qigong, 11:15 a.m. to noon every Friday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, $5/members, $10/nonmembers, peopleplusmaine.org.

Tai Chi – Short Form, 10 a.m. Fridays. Tai Chi is an ancient martial art that is currently practiced for healthful reasons. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, find a local meeting at tops.org. Brunswick: Weigh-ins at 6 p.m., with meetings to follow. FMI, (207) 729-6400. Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick.

Weight Watchers, American Legion Hall, Columbus Drive, Brunswick, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays, weightwatchersmaine.com/meetings/brunswick.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Topsham Internal Medicine, One Wellness Way, Topsham, all welcome, weather permitting, 373-6585.

Yoga for Cancer, 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick, mainepines.com/yoga/workshops-and-sessions, 729-8433.

Just for Kids

Sunday 11/17

Storytime with Maine Children’s Book Authors: 4:30-5:30 p.m., storytime with Maine authors Vance Bessey and Norma K. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, jstwrite.com.

Wednesday 11/20

Teen Movie: 2:30 p.m. Showing movies once a month during the school year for sixth, seventh and eight graders. November’s movie is “Toy Story 4.” Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Ongoing

3rd Saturday Teen Crafting, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, each month features a different project for ages 11-18 only, no registration required.

Baby and Me, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, social time for infants and caregivers with toys and music, 865-3307, freeportlibrary.com.

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 2 years, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Baby Story Time, 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Ages: 0-12 months. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Board Game Café, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., second Saturday, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, varying selection.

Book Babies, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, 20 minutes of rhyming stories, fingerplays and songs for babies and toddlers, followed by informal playtime.

Free Tennis Red Ball Kids Ages 4-7, 5-6 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays. Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick. Free, brunswickdowntown.org.

Lego Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. third Wednesday for ages 5-11, Freeport Community Library, supervision required, to May 15.

Lego League, 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Patten Free Library, Bath, open play for ages 6-11.

Legos at the Library, 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-year-olds and their grown-ups, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Parent/Child Workshop: 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Join children’s librarian Mariah Sewall and community professionals from local agencies for a fun and interactive playtime in a room full of toys. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library.

Sign Language Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m. First Tuesday of the month for newborns through age 3. Adult supervision required. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Storytimes for 2’s & 3’s, 10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, Patten Free Library, Bath, short stories, songs, puppets and a craft.

Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Cundy’s Harbor Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, 725-1461, cundysharbor.me.

Therapy Dog Read Aloud: 4-5 p.m. Mondays. For your own special time with one of our dogs please call ahead to save your spot. Adult supervision required. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Totman Library, 28 Parker Head Road, Phippsburg.

Toddler Story Time, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. A morning with stories and songs for infants and toddlers. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, Burnett Road, Freeport, variety of family activities, see wolfesneck.org/calendar for full schedule; some free, some fees.

Yoga for Kids, 10:30-11 a.m. First Tuesday of the month for ages 2-6, free and open to the public. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.

Young Critics, 5 p.m. third Tuesday, Topsham Public Library, always looking for new members, registration required, email [email protected] for details.

Support

Addiction Recovery Care Peer Support Group: 4 p.m. Thursdays. Commissioners’ Conference Room – Sagadahoc County Courthouse, First Floor, 752 High St., Bath. wordpress.sagcounty.com.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group, 9:45-11:15 a.m. first and third Tuesdays of the month, hosted by Brunswick Area Respite Care at Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 56 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick.

Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 851 Washington St., Bath, classes and support groups to address suicide prevention, depression/bipolar, addictions, contact Patrick Metro at [email protected], 389-4936.

Bath Area Soup Kitchen, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 807 Middle St. Enter through the side door next to the parking lot.

Cancer Resource Navigation Program, helps cancer patients and caregivers statewide with their questions about financial resources, support services and other cancer-related concerns, dempseycenter.org/cancer-resource-navigation.

Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Dementia Caregivers Education Series, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 58 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 373-3646.

Depressed Anonymous/Human Way Fellowship, 7 p.m. Sundays at the Neighborhood United Church of Christ, 798 Washington St., Bath, [email protected]

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center provides legal help, shelter and support. For support groups held in Brunswick call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066, throughthesedoors.com.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6:30 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Food Pantry, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 807 Middle St., Bath, 737-9289.

Grief Support Groups, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse or suicide, grieving child or parent, holiday-related and more, CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, call 721-1357 for specifics.

Lyme Disease Support Group, 5:30-8 p.m. first Wednesday, Mid Coast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick in cafe conference rooms, 841-8757.

Moving On discussion group, 10 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for surviving spouses of retirement age on how to build a new life, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, 10-11 a.m., first Tuesday, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 81 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 319-7956.

Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays, noon, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, 729 3149; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St.Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 386 1740.

Parkinson’s Disease weekly support group, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport, for patients, family, caregivers, 865-3417.

Pet Loss Grief Support Group, Center for Grief and Loss, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, for both anticipatory grief and death of a pet. For schedule call 721-1357.

Prostate Cancer Network Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Mid Coast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick in cafe conference room.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital, support groups for adult and adolescent survivors of child sexual abuse, sassmm.org; 24-hour helpline 1-800-871-7741.

Survivors of Suicide Loss, CHANS Hospice and Volunteers, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, contact Andy Sokoloff at 721-1357, [email protected] for meeting times.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners. The Tender Living Care Program offers peer support to everyone in the family facing a life-impacting illness, 775-5216, cgcmaine.org. 555 Forest Ave., Portland.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

T.O.P.S., Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meeting, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick. Weigh-ins 6 p.m., followed by meeting. Every Monday, 729-6400.

Women with Cancer Support Group, open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3-4:30 p.m., MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6546.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 24-helpline 800-537-6066; office, 721-0199.

Women’s Support Group, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. This support group is for individuals who identify as women who have experienced or are experiencing partner abuse. FMI, 721-0199 or (800) 537-6066 Confidential Location, confidential location, Brunswick. Free.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Fiber Arts Club: 9 a.m. Mondays. People Plus members meet with other crafters to knit, crochet, scrapbook, cross-stitch or other projects. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Saturday 11/16

Thanksgiving in the Golden Age of Postcards: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Susan Beegel presents an illustrated lecture. Patten Free Library Community Room, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free.

Sunday 11/17

“In the Shadow of Pittsburgh: Making Sense of Antisemitism”: 2 p.m. Historian Howard Solomon hosts a conversation about the history of antisemitism, what it looks like, why it exists and what we can do about it. Morrell Meeting Room, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Adult Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, materials provided. Free and open to the public.

Art with Connie Bailey, 10 a.m. This engaging Art class meets weekly 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesdays. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

BASS (Brunswick Area Storytelling Society), 6:30-8 p.m. monthly. All storytellers and those interested in storytelling are welcome. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Brunswick Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 8 Venture Ave., visitors welcome, 241-2294, 2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Cape Entrepreneurs, 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road.

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center Open House, Evergreen Circle, Topsham, noon-2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email [email protected]

Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Bath-Brunswick Chapter, 6-7:30 p.m., second Wednesday at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Help enact effective, revenue-neutral, bipartisan national climate policy.

Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham, free neuter and rabies shots for feral, stray and barn cats. Free transportation and trapping available in parts of Androscoggin, Kennebec, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Oxford counties, 721-8395.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

Kaffeestunde! A German Conversation Club: 3 p.m. Second Tuesday of the month. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

First Light Camera Club, meets monthly 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, fee charged, firstlightcc.com, [email protected], 729-6607.

Freeport Wild Bird Supply – Free Bird Walks, 8-10 a.m. Geared towards birders of all skill levels, free, guided walks are offered every Saturday morning. Freeport Wild Bird Supply, 541 US Route 1, Freeport. Free, visitfreeport.com.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay Speaker Series, 7 p.m., second Wednesday until May, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free and open to the public, fomb.org.

Genealogy Drop-In, 12:30-2:30 p.m. first Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Bring a notebook and a USB flash drive.

Maine Wildlife Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m. second Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

People Plus Community Center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, peopleplusmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family-friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Reduced Price Hair Cuts for Seniors, drop-in 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union Ave., Brunswick, $10 charge benefits People Plus, public welcome.

Sip & Stitch, knitting and crocheting, 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 29 Sewall St., Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.gov, 721-8200.

Tech Wizards Drop-In Tech Help, 10 a.m. to noon. Thursdays. Help with email, smartphones, tablets and iPads, laptops, Mac/iOS, Windows, Android, downloading eBooks and audiobooks, photo and file organization, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Woman’s Club, 1:30-3 p.m. third Friday of the month through June. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

