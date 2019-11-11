A Maine man is facing multiple charges after police say he failed to stop for a New Hampshire state trooper and led police on a wild pursuit that nearly ended in a collision with another vehicle last week.

Marc Horowitz, 48, of Sanford was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of driving while under the influence, reckless operation and disobeying a police officer, the New Hampshire State Police said in a written statement.

New Hampshire State Police received several phone calls Friday morning about an SUV being driven erratically on Route 16 southbound in the town of Milton, the release said. When Trooper David Skelly tried to pull over the Subaru Crosstrek, the driver sped away.

The pursuit continued in both the north and southbound lanes of Route 125 and went through the town of Milton, the city of Rochester and then onto Route 75 in the town of Farmington. Eventually, the vehicle stopped and Horowitz was taken into custody in Farmington.

“It was reported that his vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway, was swerving all over the roadway and had struck a guardrail, almost colliding with another vehicle,” New Hampshire State Police said.

Police officers from Rochester and Farmington assisted in the pursuit. Horowitz is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit Court in Rochester on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

