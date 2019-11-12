BRUNSWICK – Edward “Ted” F. Wilson, 83, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

Ted Wilson was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Bangor, the son of Samuel P. and Doreen Kelley Wilson. He was a graduate of John Bapst High School ‘53, and the U.S. Naval Justice School, Newport, R.I., and was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. After completing his service in the Navy, Ted attended Husson College. He married Joan McNally on Nov. 21, 1959 in Bangor.

Ted served as president of Brunswick Federal Savings. He also worked at Apple Construction, Goodwin Chevrolet, and Goodwin Volvo-Mazda. He maintained several business affiliations throughout his life, including serving as director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, director of the Federal Savings League of New England, as well as having been a member and served as chairman of the board to Regional Memorial Hospital, Brunswick. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He had served as president to Brunswick Youth Hockey and The Brunswick Rotary Club. In 1981, Ted was awarded the distinction of “Citizen of the Year” by the Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as being honored as a Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian in 1985.

Ted was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Helena “Ditta” Lander; as well as one son, Gregory J. Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Wilson of Brunswick; four sons, Edward F. Jr. and wife, Bonnie of Yarmouth, David and wife, Denise of St. Augustine, Fla., Brian and wife, Andrea of Monmouth, Jeff and wife, Kimberly of Brunswick. Ted is also survived by 10 grandchildren (and spouses), Patrick, Amy (and Oral), Mitchell (and Faith), Carter, Anna, Molly, Kelley, Joseph, Zoe, and Drew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, McKeen Street Brunswick, followed by a reception in the church hall. A private committal service will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Brunswick.

The family extends thanks to the doctors and nurses of both Mid Coast Hospital and Maine Medical Center for their excellent care of Ted.

Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared with Ted’s family at www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial Contributions can be made to

Annual Giving Fund

Mid Coast Hospital

P.O. Box 279

Brunswick, ME 04011-9992 (www.midcoastpark

viewhealth.com/giving/donate).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous