A specialty paper producer in Pennsylvania intends to buy the Verso paper mill in Jay and another Verso mill for $400 million.

Verso announced the agreement Tuesday morning with of its quarterly earnings report. The mill in Jay employs about 500 people, and has been producing paper in the area since 1885 through multiple ownership changes.

The buyer, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, is a privately held company in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania that manufactures and supplies specialty papers and engineered products. The sale includes the Verso mill in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

In August, the company announced plans to upgrade two paper machines at Jay’s Androscoggin Mill to convert the product line from specialty papers to packaging materials, part of a $120 million investment in three Verso mills across the country.

This story will be updated.

