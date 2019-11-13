The state fire marshal’s office can’t determine what caused the fire that destroyed a house at 300 Bethal Point Road on Friday because the damage was too extensive.

Sgt. Ken Grimes of the state fire marshal’s office said Tuesday the home belongs to Tyler Brodie and Louise Sturges. Both were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, where they were treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson. Grimes said Brodie had a broken ankle and Sturges suffered smoke inhalation.

An old church next door to the house was severely damaged in the fire as well. Known as the Bethel Point Church, it used to be a one-room schoolhouse, according to Cundy’s Harbor and Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Chief Ben Wallace.

The remains of the house collapsed into the basement, Grimes said, adding that the investigation was closed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: