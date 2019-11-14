I was enjoying a late morning stroll on the beach this weekend when I came across Libby Library’s mascot, Libby Lobster, staring vacantly into space while making an occasional grunting sound. I approached him and asked “Are you feeling okay Libby?”

“I was, until I caught a whiff of someone’s pumpkin spice latte.”

“Are you allergic to pumpkin spice?”

“No. It made me think of the trying time when I attempted to get the folks at Green Mountain interested in my favorite coffee flavor, “Mackerel — laying for a day on the bottom of the bay”.”

“Let me guess … first they gagged and then, informed you they weren’t interested.”

“They turned me down flat. I just don’t understand why! It’s tops in taps where I come from. Also, pumpkin spice acts like a hallucinogen on me. I’m beginning to have visions of the First Thanksgiving.”

“Do you see the Pilgrims and the Indians?”

“No. I see Great Uncle Lucius. He was the one who got stranded on the beach at a young age and was raised by pigeons.”

“He was a Tarzan of the Pigeons?”

“Not quite. Actually, he was trying to fly for the first time when he fell out of a tree and on to the head of Miles Standish, stunning him, and causing him to fall into a tub of freshly churned butter. John Alden yelled ‘You got lobster in my butter!’ ‘You got butter in my lobster!’ Standish responded.”

“Uncle Lucius escaped while they were arguing, losing part of a claw in the process. While hiding behind a nearby tree, Uncle Lucius could overhear Standish and Alden while they tried the butter covered claw. They both obviously enjoyed it heartily and agreed that they should have lobster instead of turkey at the upcoming feast. On hearing this, Uncle Lucius devised a cunning plan.”

“That night, he snuck into the colony’s kitchen and covered himself with flour and turkey feathers. He then appeared unto Alden and Standish and said in an eerie voice, “I am the Great Turkey Spirit come to warn you about eating lobster. If you partake of lobster, you will have the urge to recite the complete works of Shakespeare …” “What’s wrong with that?” asked Alden “… while covering yourself in bread pudding and sitting in a maple tree.” Standish and Alden then called a meeting to announce that turkey would be the feast’s main course after all.”

“Hey, speaking of meetings, Libby, local residents will get a chance to meet with State Senator Justin Chenette and State Representative Lori Gramlich this coming Saturday as they hold office hours in our Community Room from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.”

“Also, there’s a few more days to enjoy the Saco Bay Artists’ Exhibit here at the Library. Lovers of local art will then be treated to 50 new works created by the talented students of Jameson Elementary School. The Jameson display is a contest to choose a cover for the upcoming CFC Community Resource Guide. You can help decide which two of these many fine pieces of art goes on to become the Guide cover by voting for your favorite works. The artwork will be on display for voting from November 26th through December 14th. Come on down and choose your two favorites!”

“Libby, your Thanksgiving story reminds me of a few things, the first being that Libby Library will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29th. We will re-open for regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 30th.”

“Let me guess the other one.” Libby interjected. “My Great Uncle Lucius getting out of being the main course at the First Thanksgiving reminded you that, for the entire month of December, you can get out of paying a fine for those overdue books and DVDs.”

“… and unlike Uncle Lucius, you won’t have to cover yourself with flour and turkey feathers, but you’ll need to bring a donated item for the Community Pantry in order to have your fines forgiven. We’ll be posting a list of items needed by the Pantry on our website and Facebook page soon.”

“Would you like to add something before we go, Libby?”

“Just that they should also check the website, ooblibrary.org, or Facebook for updates on our ongoing programs, Book Club book titles and meeting dates and inclement weather closings now that we’re back in snow season. You’ll also be able to find out about weather related closing by watching channels 6, 8 or 13.”

That’s all for now but we’ll see you in a few weeks! Be sure to check out Libby’s adventures, and Chandler Crab’s book recommendations, on Instagram @ooblibrary.

— Bob Cochran is a volunteer at Libby Memorial Library, and jazz director at WMPG, Portland.

