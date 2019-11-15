Deceptive telephone calls, claiming to be from federal agencies; scamming emails that promote products that are too good to be true, and letters that promise large sums of money – all of these are tactics that are used by scam artists and fraudsters to take advantage of Mainers.
In this day and age, when we are inundated with emails and phone calls, it can be challenging to distinguish fraud and scammers from saviors. All of us have witnessed these scams in action, and many members of our community have been hurt by harmful fraud. While scams and fraud affect all Mainers, older Mainers are a frequent target of this crime.
Given the risk that scams pose to our community, I was pleased to welcome Attorney General Aaron Frey to York County last month for a public information session on tips for avoiding fraud and scams. Although Attorney General Frey made it clear that frauds and scams are pervasive in our area, there are some key steps that all of us can take to keep ourselves safe. For example, if you see a charity that looks suspicious, you can always verify its legitimacy with the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.
Many of us have sacrificed a great deal over decades to have a secure and stable retirement. We must continue to be vigilant to make sure that our investments do not dissolve in a matter of minutes.
Dan Hobbs
Democratic state representative
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham approves disorderly property ordinance
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Honda Civic Touring Sedan
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: EU countries can afford to be generous
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine ethics panel should be at full strength
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Check out suspicious ‘charities’ before you give
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.