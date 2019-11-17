WINDHAM – Maria Salvati, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019 at Gorham House, Gorham, Maine, where she had been living for the last 18 months.

Maria was born on Feb. 21, 1925 in the village of Capestrano in the Apennine Mountains of Italy. She was the fourth of seven children born to Nicoletta Palmeri and Vincenzo Sicchio.

Maria graduated high school right before the outbreak of World War II and was only able to work a short time in her chosen field of teaching before the war engulfed her village and survival became paramount for everyone.

After the war, she married Berardino Salvati who was born and raised in a neighboring village but had by then become an American citizen. She courageously entered the adventure of immigrating to the US with a man she hardly knew and not knowing a word of English. They settled in Southern New York state where they lived until moving to Maine to be with their children.

She taught herself to sew and became well regarded for her artistry especially with slipcovers and draperies. Together with her beloved husband Barney (who predeceased her by 5 years) she worked hard to build a life filled with prosperity and family love.

She fought several life-threatening cancers, each time recovering when the doctors had given up hope. Maria was always noted for her strong will and everyone in her family benefited from her steadiness and help. Her Catholic faith was a huge part of this strength and her reliance on the help and intervention of the Virgin Mary (her beloved Blessed Mother) guided her through the many trials of her life and finally through her purposeful and peaceful death.

In her final year of life, she found a new mission to cheer and advise the residents and staff of her assisted living facility and she became a beloved part of that family as well.

Maria is survived by her two sisters Siria Volpato and Elisa Sicchio; her two children Barbara Rachel, and Nicola Salvati and his wife Betsy. Also surviving are grandchildren Sarah Kate Winter, Alec Salvati and wife Kristen and Hannah Salisbury and husband Joshua; as well as five great-grandchildren, Donovan, Ian, Lilianna, Liam and Clara; also her “other” daughter Jacqueline Lozier.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Gorham House as well as Compassus Hospice who took such loving care of our mother. Many thanks also to the women of Our Lady’s Guild whose friendship and support meant a great deal to her.

A Memorial Mass for Maria will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2019 with reception to follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Arrangements in the care of Dolby, Blais & Segee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous