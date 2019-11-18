SANFORD – Viola (Picard) Lamontagne, 92, of Sanford, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her four sons and their wives, Donald (Karen), Richard (Susan), Roger (Rita), Thomas (Cindy); and her sister, Pauline Woznicki.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Roberta Picard and was predeceased by her husband, Leo; and both of her parents, Norbert and Malvina Picard; and her siblings, Simone Schaffer, Raymond, Robert, Cyril, Rita Sauve, and Paul.

She was born on June 21, 1927, attended Notre Dame School and went to work to support the family after graduation. She married Leo Lamontagne on Oct. 12, 1946 and started a family in Springvale. After providing an education for her boys she proudly completed her GED.

Above all, Viola was a devoted wife to her husband and mother to her four sons, and blessed to have nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

As a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Therese of Lisieux Parish in Sanford, Vi was an unwavering and devout member of the parish. She was also an RCIA sponsor; she exemplified the teachings of her faith in her daily life. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and never missed family events, small or large. She had the ability to make each child in her extended family feel loved and special. As the matriarch of her family she will be dearly missed.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday Nov. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford, Maine. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Saint Thomas School

69 North Ave.

Sanford, ME 04073

