11/10 at 7:10 a.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

11/10 at 7:15 a.m. Gregory L. Calhoun, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of assault.

11/10 at 6:55 p.m. Derek A. Denike, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/10 at 7:15 p.m. Brian P. Doyle, 42, of Gorham, was arrested on Rand Road by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating while under the influence.

11/10 at 8:26 p.m. Paul Timothy Wallace, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest of detention.

11/11 at 12:32 a.m. Tyler James Ross, 21, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Grass on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

11/11 at 1 a.m. Ernesto Salamone, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Bernard Road by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/11 at 11:04 a.m. David Samuel Huerta, 35, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/11 at 11:04 a.m. Jan-Michael Vose, 36, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/11 at 12:55 p.m. Mark W. Turner, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Heather Brake on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

11/11 at 2:09 p.m. Willis Leon Farrow, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of criminal mischief.

11/11 at 3:19 p.m. Raymondo Josef Rezendes, 50, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of a probation violation, violation of conditional release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/11 at 3:40 p.m. Michael J. Deangelo, 40, address unlisted, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

11/11 at 4:13 p.m. Nathan Lyon, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/11 at 5:11 p.m. Jonathan Twomey, 31, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

11/11 at 10:37 p.m. Curtis C. Crawford, 49, of Falmouth, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/12 at 1:27 p.m. Nicholas Lavoie, 28, address unlisted, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on two outstanding warrants.

11/13 at 3:20 a.m. Cody R. Grimmel, 27, of Green, was arrested on Middle Street by officer Morgan Maclean on an outstanding warrant.

11/13 at 10:13 a.m. Benjamin T. Collings, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

11/13 at 12:50 p.m. Jacqueline Christie, 20, of Biddeford, was arrested on St. James Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of assault.

11/13 at 4:37 p.m. Marshall L. Warren, 35, address unlisted, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

11/13 at 9:11 p.m. Craig Haddock, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Long Wharf by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of criminal mischief.

11/14 at 9:30 a.m. Alexander X. Madore, 31, of Gorham, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/14 at 11:50 a.m. Edgar Roberte Lobos, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer Matthew Rider for engaging a prostitute.

11/14 at 12:20 p.m. Ismail Nahayo, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/14 at 12:32 p.m. Shawn Bailey, 31, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on an outstanding warrant.

11/14 at 10:46 p.m. Peter McGowan, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of public drinking.

11/15 at 5:22 p.m. John Haley, 62, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of aggravated assault.

11/15 at 7:59 p.m. Rosa Almeida Jimbi, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of failure to registered a motor vehicle.

11/16 at 12:01 a.m. George McQuillar, 64, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant.

11/16 at 1:41 a.m. Mike Mbongo Lapika, 31, of Westbrook, was arrested on Rainbow Mall Road by Officer John Nelson on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/16 at 6:05 a.m. Michelle Riolo, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of assault.

11/16 at 1:14 p.m. David Santamore, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by officer James Oliver on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/16 at 1:27 p.m. Jennifer Cobb, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

11/16 at 1:27 p.m. Garlrenice Tek, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

11/16 at 1:27 p.m. Blong Vue, 42, of Auburn, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

11/16 at 2:05 p.m. Omed Habibzai, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Colonial Road by Officer Roland Lachance on charges of criminal threatening and obstructing report of crime or injury.

11/16 at 4:49 p.m. Jaime M. Veilleux, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on three outstanding warrants.

11/16 at 8:24 p.m. Sarah Anne Walsh, 38, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested on Pleasant Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/16 at 8:42 p.m. Christopher Jojokian, 37, of Westbrook, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

11/16 at 9:25 p.m. Francoise Landubeni, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of operating without a license.

11/17 at 12:59 p.m. Elizabeth M. Alfiero, 35, of North Yarmouth, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on charges of operating while under the influence and operating without a license.

