The Maine Principals’ Association has announced times for this weekend’s state championship games in high school football.

At 6 p.m. Friday, MCI (9-2) and Leavitt (11-0) will meet for the Class C title at the University of Maine in Orono.

Three games are scheduled for Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

At 11 a.m., Bonny Eagle (10-1) and Thornton Academy (11-0) will play for the Class A championship. Thornton is the defending champion and winners of 22 consecutive games.

At 2:30 p.m., the Class D championship game will feature Bucksport (9-0) versus Lisbon/St. Dominic (7-3).

The final game will match Brunswick (11-0) and Marshwood (10-1) for the Class B championship at 6 p.m. Marshwood has won the past two Class B titles and four of the last five.

One championship game already has been played. Last Saturday, Mt. Ararat defeated Old Orchard Beach, 58-25, in Maine’s first eight-man football title game.

