The University of Maine board of trustees approved changing the name for the University of Southern Maine to the University of Maine at Portland on Monday.
The proposal now heads to the Maine Legislature for final approval.
“Changing USM’s name to the University of Maine at Portland will strengthen USM and the University of Maine system,” said James Erwin, chair of the system board of trustees in a news release. “By creating more clarity about its identity and improving its marketability, the board believes that USM will be better able to achieve its full potential.”
The name change initiative was launched about one year ago as a means of attracting more out-of-state students to USM.
“With a steep decline in high school students in our state, we must attract out-of-state students to bring in resources to expand academic programs, improve our facilities and provide scholarships for Maine kids,” said USM President Glenn Cummings in the release.
“While we are proud of the tremendous progress we have made in recent years to strengthen and grow USM, we will take a step backwards unless we are successful in this effort.”
This story will be updated.
