Arrests

11/13 at 1:06 a.m. Donald Smith Jr., 28, of Knubble Road, Georgetown, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Patrick Scott on Pleasant Street.

11/17 at 9:32 p.m. Randy Dennison, 28, of Boody Street, was arrested on three warrants by Officer James Fisher on Boody Street.

Summonses

11/17 at 10:11 p.m. Daniel Johns, 23, of Genthner Way, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Garret Decker on Route 196 on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and violating condition of release.

11/18 at 5:42 p.m. Everett Reichert, 60, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Medical Center Drive on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report.

Fire calls

11/11 at 1:55 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

11/11 at 5:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

11/11 at 5:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/11 at 6:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Harpswell Road.

11/12 at 4:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/12 at 7:55 p.m. Structure fire on Maine Street.

11/13 at 3:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

11/13 at 5:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Baribeau Drive and McKeen Street.

11/13 at 8:38 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath and Old Bath roads.

11/17 at 6:27 a.m. Alarm on School Street.

11/17 at 6:45 p.m. Alarm on Station Avenue.

11/18 at 7:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Jordan Avenue.

11/19 at 4:47 a.m. Agency assist on Federal Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from Nov. 11-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: