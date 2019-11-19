Scarborough High’s girls’ basketball team will have to defend its Class AA South championship without its top returning scorer.

Senior guard/forward Julia Freeman will miss the season because of a knee injury. Her father, Russell, announced on Facebook that an MRI taken Tuesday morning revealed she suffered a torn ACL while competing in a showcase tournament with her club team over the weekend. He said she will undergo surgery in a couple weeks.

Freeman, a first-team all-SMAA selection a year ago, led the Red Storm with 12.7 points and was named the outstanding player of the Class AA South tournament as Scarborough won its first regional title since 2010. Scarborough lost to Oxford Hills 55-45 in the state final.

“Your heart breaks for the kid,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Giordano. “You know how hard she works and how much she loves this game.”

Freeman had expressed hope on Monday’s opening day of practice that she would miss only part of the season. She added that whatever the outcome of the MRI, she would “support this team the whole way.”

Giordano knows it will be difficult to replace her. “We all have to tug on the rope a little harder,” he said. “I told the girls that we have to make the best of this and that they have to cheer on their teammate, because she’s going to need it.”

Scarborough still has a strong team, led by seniors Madison Blanche and Bella Dickinson and junior Kayla Conley. Giordano said he’s looking at a combined effort to replace Freeman.

“It’s going to hurt for a little while,” he said. “Then we’re going to get back at it.”

