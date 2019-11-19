Multiple departments were fighting a house fire that broke out in a home in North Saco around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Saco Fire Department said the fire was reported in a home at 21 Charles Road, which is located off Lincoln Road.
“Saco Fire along with mutual aid departments are currently battling a structure fire in North Saco,” the Saco Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported, but crews expected to be there for several hours bringing the blaze under control and trying to determine the cause, the fire department said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Casco Bay High cancels Wednesday classes because of online threat
-
College
Tuesday’s Maine college roundup: Maine women no match for North Carolina State
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins keep on dominating Devils with 5-1 win
-
Local & State
Multiple departments fight house fire in North Saco
-
Health care
Inspection finds Maine hospital failed to secure records