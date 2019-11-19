Multiple departments were fighting a house fire that broke out in a home in North Saco around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Saco Fire Department said the fire was reported in a home at 21 Charles Road, which is located off Lincoln Road.

“Saco Fire along with mutual aid departments are currently battling a structure fire in North Saco,” the Saco Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported, but crews expected to be there for several hours bringing the blaze under control and trying to determine the cause, the fire department said.

