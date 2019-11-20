GORHAM — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team used a 25-6 performance in the third quarter to pull away in an 83-47 victory at the University of Southern Maine on Tuesday night.

The fifth-ranked Polar Bears improved to 2-0, while the Huskies fell to 3-2.

Despite Bowdoin leading for the entirety of the game, the Huskies stayed within striking distance of the Polar Bears, trailing just 35-25 at halftime.

The Polar Bears dashed any hopes of an upset with a dominating third-quarter performance, however, to put the contest out of reach. Sela Kay was unconscious, going 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the third period, and 5-for-5 from the field, singlehandedly outscoring USM, 14-6, in the quarter. The Polar Bear defense clamped down in the stanza as well, holding the Huskies to 2-of-13 shooting from the field.

Bowdoin led by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter on its way to the win.

Bowdoin finished at 50% shooting for the game (33-of-66), including 40% from 3-point range. Kay was outstanding, scoring 18 points in the win, while Maddie Hasson totaled 16 points and nine rebounds with five steals and four assists. Dorian Cohen pitched 11 points off the bench for the Polar Bears.

Bowdoin held USM to 29% shooting for the game and owned a 45-27 edge in rebounding.

Bowdoin will play in the Bridgewater State Tip-Off Tournament this Friday and Saturday. The Polar Bears open against Colby-Sawyer on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Men

Bowdoin rallied to force overtime, but failed to complete the comeback in a 78-77 setback at then University of Southern Maine on Tuesday night.

The Polar Bears dipped to 1-2 this season with the loss, while the Huskies moved to 3-1.

The Polar Bears struggled from the field in the opening 20 minutes, connecting on just 33% of their shots and going 0-of-6 from long range as USM shot 54% and nailed six 3-pointers. Jacobe Thomas and Jay Roberts combined to score 28 of USM’s 31 first-half points as the hosts took a 31-25 lead into the break.

Thanks to 16 points in the second half from David Reynolds, Bowdoin rallied from 10 points down with under four minutes to play to force overtime. Down 61-51, Bowdoin closed the second half on a 13-3 surge, tying the game on a trey by Reynolds with under 30 seconds in regulation.

The teams traded the lead on numerous occasions in overtime, as another Reynolds 3-pointer tied the game at 77 with under a minute to go in the extra session.

Roberts converted one free throw with 17 seconds remaining, giving Bowdoin one final possession, but Reynolds’ desperation three from the corner rimmed out, giving USM the one-point victory.

Reynolds had 29 in the effort for Bowdoin, while Zavier Rucker added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. USM was led by 29 off the bench from Roberts.

The Huskies finished at 50% shooting compared to just 44% for Bowdoin and went 10-of-15 from 3-point range. Bowdoin also committed 17 turnovers compared to just 13 for USM.

Bowdoin will look to bounce back on Saturday when it hosts Maine Maritime Academy at 3 p.m. inside Morrell Gymnasium in its home opener.

