Arrests

11/12 at 1:14 a.m. Hugh Johnson, 63, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported for the period Nov. 12-18.

Fire calls

11/12 at 9:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Cooper Drive.

11/14 at 2:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Two Lights Road.

11/15 at 5:35 p.m. Fuel leak on Cape Woods Drive.

11/15 at 10:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Ocean House Road.

11/16 at 5:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Two Lights Road.

11/17 at 6 p.m. Fire alarm on Hannaford Cove Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to five calls from Nov. 12-18.

