Arrests
11/12 at 1:14 a.m. Hugh Johnson, 63, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported for the period Nov. 12-18.
Fire calls
11/12 at 9:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Cooper Drive.
11/14 at 2:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Two Lights Road.
11/15 at 5:35 p.m. Fuel leak on Cape Woods Drive.
11/15 at 10:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Ocean House Road.
11/16 at 5:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Two Lights Road.
11/17 at 6 p.m. Fire alarm on Hannaford Cove Road.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to five calls from Nov. 12-18.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine trooper rescues stunned owl, who doesn’t remain jail bird for long
-
The Forecaster
Cape Police Beat: Nov. 22
-
Nation & World
FDA nominee grilled by Senate about Trump’s vaping policy
-
Nation & World
Seven key questions to consider heading into tonight’s Democratic debate
-
Nation & World
Minnesota violence project aims to understand mass shootings