Independence Association celebrates new location

The Brunswick Downtown Association and Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber of Commerce celebrated Independence Association’s new, fully accessible building with a ribbon-cutting and Simply Social/Chamber After Hours on Nov. 20.

The new location consolidates operations from three prior facilities, only one of which was fully accessible. It provides green space for recreation, an accessible kitchen for healthy cooking and eating, exercise equipment for clients and staff, and a large covered portico.

Independence Association moved into the 3 Industrial Parkway location in July as part of its initiative to maximize facility access, especially as clients age. Since the nonprofit was founded, the typical lifespan of people with disabilities has increased dramatically, with many clients now living into their 60s, 70s and 80s.

IA is also progressively replacing its residential housing stock with single-level homes for the comfort and safety of these residents, who prefer to “age in place” like other Mainers. Its two art studios, Spindleworks and SpinOff, are located in historic downtown buildings and will not be moving.

Independence Association has been helping children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live in their chosen Maine communities for more than 50 years. Clients contribute more than 7,000 volunteer hours a year to local nonprofit organizations such as Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Project and the Brunswick Topsham Land Trust.

Kennebec Savings Bank expands services at Freeport location

Kennebec Savings Bank’s Freeport office has expanded to provide a wide range of new products and services.

In addition to residential and commercial loans, the Freeport office now offers checking and savings accounts, personal lending, online and mobile banking, and more.

Kennebec Savings Bank opened its Freeport location in 2017 as a loan office for residential and commercial real estate.

“The greater Freeport community has been incredibly welcoming,” said Travis Rowell, branch manager for the Freeport office. “As a relationship-focused community bank, we are eager to provide even more services to help customers meet their financial needs.”

To date, Kennebec Savings Bank has contributed close to $100,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout the greater Freeport area. Earlier this year, the bank donated $25,000 toward Wolfe Neck Center’s capital campaign to help the organization renovate several of their facilities.

“This support is a strong indication of the bank’s commitment to the communities where they are located,” said David Herring, Wolfe Neck Center’s executive director.

