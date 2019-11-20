Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 11/26 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee TH
Tues. 11/26 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop CEHS
Scarborough
Mon. 11/25 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Mon. 11/25 6:30 p.m. Community Center Commission Wentworth School
Tues. 11/26 6 p.m. Hurd Park Info Session MB
Tues. 11/26 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB
Wed. 11/27 6 p.m. Housing Alliance MB
South Portland
Mon. 11/25 7 p.m. Board of Appeals CH
Tues. 11/26 3 p.m. Senior Implementation Committee CH
Tues. 11/26 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 11/26 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 11/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority 100 Waterman Dr.
Wed. 11/27 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
