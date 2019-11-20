Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  11/26  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  TH

Tues.  11/26  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  CEHS

Scarborough

Mon.  11/25  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  MB

Mon.  11/25  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Commission  Wentworth School

Tues.  11/26  6 p.m.  Hurd Park Info Session  MB

Tues.  11/26  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  MB

Wed.  11/27  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  MB

South Portland

Mon.  11/25  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  CH

Tues.  11/26  3 p.m.  Senior Implementation Committee  CH

Tues.  11/26  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues.  11/26  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  11/27  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  100 Waterman Dr.

Wed.  11/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles