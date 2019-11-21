NEW HIRES

United Way of Kennebec Valley hired Michelle Boyer as director of resource development and marketing.

Boyer, of Augusta, brings experience in nonprofit fundraising, marketing and event planning from various organizations including the YMCA, the National Psoriasis Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

Chris Giroux joined Allied Engineering Inc.

Giroux is a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in mechanical engineering.

The Vein Healthcare Center has hired Nicole Strout, a nurse practitioner, to its South Portland practice.

Strout brings extensive experience with vein treatment. She previously worked at Orthopedic Associates.

PROMOTIONS

Katie Brann was promoted to a financial adviser at Golden Pond Wealth Management in Waterville.

Brann joined Golden Pond in April as a client service associate.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Four Drummond Woodsum attorneys were named lawyer of the year in Portland by Best Lawyers

Attorney Jerrol Crouter was recognized in the category of arbitration.

Attorney John Kaminski was recognized in the category of tax law.

Attorney Benjamin Marcus was recognized in the category of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights and insolvency and reorganization law.

Attorney Daniel J. Rose was recognized in the category of employment law – management.

More than 60 attorneys from Verrill Dana were again recognized as “Best Lawyers” by Best Lawyers 2020. In addition, 12 attorneys from the firm were named “Lawyer of the Year.”

The list of ranked Verrill attorneys is on the firm’s website.

RETIRING

Jessica Tysen, president and chief executive officer of Midcoast Maine Community Action, retired after 27 years of service to the agency.

Tysen was appointed to president/CEO in 1994. Prior to joining MMCA, she held leadership positions with the Indiana Hospital Association and provided policy analysis and lobbying for a variety of nonprofit health care and human service organizations.

