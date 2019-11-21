A rail line connected to a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 47 people and caused more than $200 million in damage in the small Quebec town of Lac-Mégantic six years ago is being sold.

Canadian Pacific announced Thursday that it intends to buy Central Maine and Quebec Railway by year’s end. The estimated price for the deal is $130 million, and involves 481 miles of rail lines primarily in Maine and Quebec. It will provide Canadian Pacific with efficient access to ports in Searsport and to Saint John, New Brunswick.

“This strategic acquisition gives CP a true coast-to-coast network across Canada and an increased presence in the eastern U.S.,” said CP President and CEO Keith Creel in a release announcing the acquisition. “With additional port access, more dots on the map, and our proven precision scheduled railroading operating model we are confident this transaction will bring benefits to all stakeholders moving forward.”

An unattended train carrying crude oil rolled down an incline before coming off the tracks in the town of Lac-Megantic in July 2013, exploded into a massive ball of fire and consumed much of the downtown, killing 47 people. The train was operated by Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway, which later filed bankruptcy. An affiliate of Fortress Investment Group bought the assets of MM&A and formed Central Maine and Quebec in 2014.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: