American Airlines will offer summer direct flights between Portland International Jetport and Dallas-Ft. Worth on Saturdays starting in June 2020.

The Saturday flights will be available from June through early October, the jetport said Thursday in a news release. American Airlines is the largest airline serving the jetport, with existing nonstop routes to Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This announcement is welcomed news for the jetport,” Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said in the release. “We have been focused on adding more connectivity to the west, and American’s announcement today opens up many opportunities to get to and from Maine via American’s hub at (Dallas-Ft. Worth).”

The service is scheduled to operate on Airbus A319 aircraft every Saturday from June 6, 2020, through Oct. 3, 2020. Tickets for the roughly four-hour flights, which will leave Portland at 3 p.m. and Dallas Ft. Worth at 12:25 p.m., will be available for purchase starting Monday on American Airlines’ website.

“As the largest carrier serving Portland, Maine, we look forward to adding new service to our largest hub in Dallas-Ft. Worth,” said Philippe Puech, American’s senior manager of network planning, in the release. “American’s new flight to DFW will allow for connections to almost 250 domestic and international destinations next summer.”

With an annual economic impact of over $1 billion to the local economy, the Portland International Jetport provides nonstop service to 23 destinations on nine airlines.

