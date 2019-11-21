A longtime Cumberland County corrections officer who told police he fell asleep at the wheel before a crash in July that killed a 9-year-old girl is facing a manslaughter charge.

Kenneth Morang, 62, was indicted this month by a Cumberland County grand jury on the single count in connection with the July 21 crash on Route 25 in Gorham.

Raelynn Bell, of Cumberland, was in the third row of her father’s Honda SUV when Morang’s truck slammed into the back of the vehicle. The family was returning from seeing “The Lion King” movie.

Bell suffered a serious brain injury and was flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, but died two days after the crash. Other family members suffered serious injuries but survived.

Morang had worked a string of long days and overtime shifts immediately before the crash.

The week of the crash, Morang worked a total of 88 hours at Cumberland County Jail, and he had done consecutive double-shifts during the two days before the crash, according to information released by the office of Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce. Morang’s last shift began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Joyce said previously. The crash occurred about 2:53 p.m., police said. All of those shifts that week were voluntary.

Morang, who has been a correctional officer for at least seven years, earns $20.99 per hour, or a gross salary of $43,659. Most full-time workers who clock 40 hours per week log about 2,000 paid hours per year, depending on vacation and time off.

In 2018, however, Morang worked 2,654.5 hours of overtime worth an additional $82,750, and was on track to continue working a high number of overtime hours this year. Through July 13, 2019, Morang worked 1,671.38 overtime hours, according to information released by the sheriff’s office previously.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Driver in rear-end crash that killed Cumberland girl told police he fell asleep

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: