Greater Portland

Exhibits/Galleries

“Serenity – 2019,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, paintings that evoke tranquility, through Nov. 30, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Tall Tales and Short Stories” by Nancy Morgan Barnes, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Nov. 30, greenhutgalleries.me.

“Autumn,” featuring John Wilkinson at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, 1-4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment through Dec. 1, [email protected], 688-4468, junelacombesculpture.com.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson: “Appearances,” Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 11/27

Katy Gaga, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $8.

TroyBoi – Nostalgia Tour, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20.

Versificator – Electro Funk Dance Party, 8 p.m. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. $5, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Friday 11/29

Foreigners Journey, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15.50, auramaine.com.

Spencer and the Walrus present Beatles Night, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20, statetheatreportland.com.

Tumbledown EP Release, 8 p.m., electronic music and longstanding roots in the rock, soul and blues, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10-$12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 11/30

Break Science, 8 p.m. Pioneers of Colorado’s electronic music explosion, Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25, portcitymusichall.com.

Brooke Binion of theWorst + Carissa Johnson at Thirsty Pig, 7 p.m., solo acoustic/electric music, The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. facebook.com.

Carl Dimow Quartet, 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

She Funk at Empire, 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12-$15.

Sunday 12/1

Boston Camerata: “Free America” featuring Falmouth’s St. Mary Schola, 4 p.m., celebrating 18th- and 19th-century songs of rebellion and resistance, Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Free.

Django Swing, 5-6:30 p.m., Portland’s Jazz Club Blue, 650A Congress St.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 3-22, Footlights, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Nov. 29- Dec. 15, The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $15-$20, 799-7337.

“Elf,” Dec. 6-27, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland.

“The Nutcracker,” Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 6-8, Merrill Auditorium, Portland City Hall, 20 Myrtle St., $20-$70 at the Myrtle Street box office, 842-0800, mainestateballet.org/nutcracker.

Sunday 12/1

Joe List (Netflix, Comedy Central, Jimmy Fallon), featuring Sarah Tollemache, 8 p.m. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20.

Midcoast

Film

“Varda by Agnes,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Exhibits/Galleries

“The Mast Landing: Industry, Commerce, and Its People, 1720s-1920,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday to Dec. 20, $3, 12 and under free.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Assyria to America,” Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, to Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 11/29

Karaoke with Stormin’ Norman, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Christina Ackroyd & Seth Holbrook, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 11/30

Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. facebook.com.

Novel Jazz Septet – Celebrating Billy Strayhorn, 7 p.m., Maine-based group, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18.

Sunday 12/1

Irish-American Sing-Along with Bitter Brew, 5 p.m. Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Songwriters Open Mic, 6 -9:30 p.m. Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Tuesday 12/3

An Evening with Ken Bonfield, One Man, One Guitar and a Lifetime of Music: 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free, patten.lib.me.us.

“A Christmas Celebration,” 6:30 p.m., by the Coastal Winds, greater Freeport’s community concert band, Harraseeket Inn, Casco Bay Room, 162 Main St., Freeport. Free.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance “Santaland Diaries,” 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 5-7. Matinees 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 8. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18/advance, $22/door, 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 5-7. Matinees 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 8. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18/advance, $22/door, chocolatechurcharts.org , 442-8455.

