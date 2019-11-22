Accommodating the automobile has been the bane of cities everywhere. Reliable 24-7 public transportation has been the only solution, especially when combined with stringent in-town parking restrictions.
But Washington Avenue (for example) can never serve as an affordable multiple-unit housing corridor as long as bus service stops at 8:10 p.m. on weekdays, and is reduced to hourly service and nothing after 4:10 p.m. on the weekends.
This kind of scheduling is not serious. It excludes the many who might be delighted to leave their cars at home when they want to come to town for dinner, a concert, the theater or just gunkhole in the Old Port – in the evening, and especially on the weekends.
Yes, some buses will run empty once in a while, but a bus that doesn’t come will never attract riders.
Sylvia Kraemer
Portland
