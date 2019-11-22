As an alumna of the University of Southern Maine, I was interested to read of the trustees’ approval of the name change to the University of Maine at Portland.

In case anyone is interested, “UMPO” does not seem like a better marketing tool than “USM.”

Why not bring back “UM-POGO”? (For the University of Maine Portland-Gorham.) At least it sounds like a fun app and and a lively university.

Patricia Shearman

Norway

