As an alumna of the University of Southern Maine, I was interested to read of the trustees’ approval of the name change to the University of Maine at Portland.
In case anyone is interested, “UMPO” does not seem like a better marketing tool than “USM.”
Why not bring back “UM-POGO”? (For the University of Maine Portland-Gorham.) At least it sounds like a fun app and and a lively university.
Patricia Shearman
Norway
