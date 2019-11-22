BATH — A Thanksgiving tradition continues in Bath thanks to a pizza restaurant and a group of volunteers.

On Thanksgiving Day John Brigance and Angela Smith, who own Midcoast Pizza and More in Bath, are serving a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

With the help of family members, the Brigance and Smith will serve a free Thanksgiving meal, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, squash and pie. Brigance and Smith served 250 meals last year, and expect that number to increase this year. The pair will cook 18 turkeys, which were donated by Bath Iron Works and the Bath Area Food Bank.

“It has gotten to be a tradition, and it makes us feel good,” said Brigance. “We enjoy it and we get to see a lot of people who otherwise would be eating alone.”

Smith worked at the restaurant for 13 years and participated in several annual free Thanksgiving meals before she bought Midcoast Pizza & More with her husband, Brigance, in April 2017. This will be the eighth year in a row since former owner Nick restarted the free meal tradition, an activity that he had done a few times beginning in the 1990s.

“If we ever sold the place, we’d ask the new owners if we can come back and participate on Thanksgiving,” said Brigance. “I wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without it.”

No registration is needed to show up on Thanksgiving Day for the free meal, but they do ask that if people need transportation or a meal delivered to their home that they call ahead of time.

Volunteers will also deliver meals to home-bound individuals, or provide transportation for those without.

The free Thanksgiving meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Midcoast Pizza and More.

