SOUTH PORTLAND — Timothy Sheehan, police chief of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for 10 years, will replace longtime South Portland Police Chief Ed Googins when he retires in January, City Manager Scott Morelli announced Friday.

Sheehan is an FBI-trained officer who has been with the Tewskbury Police Department for 32 years and has received numerous commendations, most notably for providing tactical support to the Boston Police Department following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Sheehan will start his duties on Jan. 13, and Googins is planning to stay on to help with the transition, Morelli said. Googins has been South Portland’s chief for 25 years. Before that, he served in various capacities in the Portland Police Department for 23 years, retiring in 1994.

Sheehan said he was grateful to be Morelli’s top choice among 14 applicants, five of whom were interviewed.

“I plan to work tirelessly to earn the respect of the members of the department and community and I recognize I have some really big shoes to fill,” Sheehan said in a written statement. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves … to build on the service the police department provides to the community and the trust-filled relationships that have been established.”

Morelli said an interview panel made up of municipal department heads and the city’s Civil Service Commission unanimously recommended skipping a planned second round of interviews and urged Morelli to make an offer immediately to Sheehan.

“The selection team was confident that Tim was the right person to succeed Chief Googins and I’m looking forward to both the stability and new ideas that he can bring to the table,” Morelli said. “He has helped make the South Portland Police Department the best in the state.”

Sheehan holds a degree in Criminal Justice from Springfield College and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England College. He is a graduate of numerous other leadership and management programs, including the 239th Session of the FBI National Academy.

Sheehan also served as the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) Incident Commander for the four-day statewide law enforcement mutual aid response to the 2018 Columbia Gas explosions and fires that shut down parts of Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence after the governor declared a state of emergency.

He also received the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Mental Health’s “Law Enforcement Exemplary Leadership Award” this past June in recognition of his involvement and collaborative efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic.

“I would like to thank and congratulate Chief Googins for his incredible dedication to the South Portland Police Department and community,” said Sheehan. “His forward thinking and commitment to the profession has resulted in developing a police department that is guided by the best available police principles, practices, and training that all revolve around improving the quality of life of the populations he has been entrusted to serve.”

Morelli said he sent nine applicants to an assessment center conducted by Badgequest, the same firm that ran the Portland police chief assessment center during their search earlier this year. Five finalists were selected from this group.

“We had an excellent pool of candidates from which to choose,” Morelli said. “Despite that, Chief Sheehan still rose to the top. I am so pleased that our community will have someone of Tim’s pedigree join our department as chief.”

Like Googins, Sheehan’s annual salary will be $101,982, Morelli said. Sheehan and his wife are currently looking for places to rent in South Portland. When sworn in, he will become the seventh police chief in South Portland history. Prior to that, one chief oversaw both police and fire departments. An announcement will be made in the near future as to when the official swearing-in ceremony will be held for Sheehan.

