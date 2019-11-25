FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon is holding a Handcrafted Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 30, at the Gilsland Farm headquarters off Route 1.

The bazaar will feature handmade gifts by Maine artists as well as staff and volunteers. The Nature Store will be open and full of Maine and New England-made unique and handcrafted items. Members will receive a double discount of 20% off store purchases.

