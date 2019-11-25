YARMOUTH — Applications are now being accepted for upcoming openings on the seven-member Planning Board. Applications are available at Town Hall and online at yarmouth.me.us.

Volunteers are asked to serve a three-year term. The Planning Board reviews and approves all major site plan applications, subdivisions, and requests for waivers and makes recommendations on land use regulations, the capital improvement plan and the comprehensive plan.

Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Call 846-9036 for more information.

