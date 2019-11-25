FALMOUTH — The town’s annual Very Merry Falmouth event kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 with a community tree lighting at Village Park. The three-day festival also includes fireworks on Dec. 6 and the Falmouth Memorial Library’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K on Dec. 7. A full schedule of events, including cocoa with Mrs. Claus and the not-to-be-missed hot pot cook-off, can be found online at verymerryfalmouth.com.
