YARMOUTH — The town is set to celebrate the season with its annual Hometown Holidays event, which runs through New Year’s. Activities range from a community carol sing and tree lighting to a popular road race and church Christmas Fairs. The Lions Club will be selling wreaths and Christmas trees and Merrill Memorial Library will host a make-your-own ornament workshop. The West Side Trail Committee will host a walk with Santa. For a full schedule see the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce website at yarmouthmaine.org.
